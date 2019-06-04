Durban - KZN MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda ahs called for police to speed up the investigation into a crash which left six dead on the N11 between Charlestown and Volksrust on Sunday. According to the department, preliminary investigations revealed that a Toyota Quantum travelling from Newcastle crashed into a Toyota Corolla when it tried to overtake at least four cars.

The Quantum was transporting 16 passengers, including the driver, when the crash occurred. Five people died on the scene while a sixth person died in hospital, the department said.

According to the department, police are investigating six counts of culpable homicide and the MEC had asked the police to speed up the investigation which will help in identifying the cause of death.

The MEC conveyed his deepest condolences on behalf of the provincial government to the families of the deceased and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to lose lives on crashes that could have been avoided. We want to urge road users to continue abiding by the rules of the road so that we can save lives,” Kaunda said.

The department said they were currently establishing contacts with the families of the deceased and those who are in hospital to ensure that they are given the necessary support.

On their Facebook page, Watco Emergency Medical Services, saud when paramedics arrived on scene, they found that three people had died on impact and attempts to resuscitate two others were unsuccessful, while a third died on arrival at hospital. One of the critically injured was airlifted to a specialist hospital. The fire department had to use the Jaws of Life to free four of the passengers.

