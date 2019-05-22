PUPILS at last year’s KwaZulu-Natal Career Expo were eager to learn how to make informed career choices.

Durban - THE Durban International Convention Centre in partnership with eThekwini Municipality and Independent Media will be hosting the second eThekwini Youth Employability Indaba and KwaZulu-Natal Career Expo 2019 from tomorrow until Saturday, at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The three-day event aims to provide an enabling environment for the youth of eThekwini Municipality and KwaZulu-Natal to engage with opportunities that will lead them to making informed career choices, and give them more info on employment opportunities and the support offered by various institutions for the youth.

The programme is themed “Repositioning Youth for Inclusive Growth” and focuses on three areas: People With Disabilities, Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Inclusive Growth.

There are four main conference venues for panel discussions on these three areas. These discussions will provide extensive information on career, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

This year, there will be a Youth Summit on Friday that will have specific discussions about the various opportunities for the youth. The organisations driving these conversations during the Youth Summit are Yes4Youth, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, Vodacom and Johnson&Johnson.

Tomorrow and Friday, the eThekwini Maritime Cluster will host workshops related to the career opportunities within the blue economy.

The Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education (Casme) will be running a pop-up science lab providing Grade 12 pupils from disadvantaged schools the opportunity to conduct their science experiments. Smartipants robotics will provide information related to robotic programming.

A dynamic exhibition will be running concurrently over the three days with representatives from corporate, government, academic and association institutions holding exhibits.

Grade 12 pupils, job seekers and emerging entrepreneurs are especially invited to attend Saturday’s programme, conducted by Mancosa, which will provide a platform for the youth with guidance on CV writing, how to prepare for exams and how to register a company.

Parents and guardians are also invited to attended this session.

For more information, visit www.kzncareerexpo.co.za or call Rivania Govender at 0313601000.

The expo is from 8am to 5pm on Thurday and Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

Daily News