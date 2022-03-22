KZN youth urged to make use of the Department of Social Development’s skills programmes

DURBAN - Fisokuhle Nodolo of Shaka’s Kraal, one of the beneficiaries of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development (DSD)’s youth programmes, is encouraging young people to use the job and skills opportunities offered by these programmes. Nodolo, 29, originally from Nkobongo near Stanger, was speaking to the media at the launch of the Provincial Government and eLan Foundation’s Shift Africa Project, in Ballito by Premier Sihle Zikalala recently.

The training and skills development project aims to prepare over 100 000 for the job market and entrepreneurship opportunities. The DSD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the eLan Group, in its capacity as property developers. The MOU will result in the implementation of development programmes that will respond to socio-economic difficulties facing young people in the province. Nodolo said he first came across the DSD programmes in 2017 when youth clubs visited his community to educate young people about the skills programmes provided by DSD.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza says history was made as public and private sector partnered to change the lives of the most unfortunate young people. Picture: Supplied. He said he was grateful to his mentor Mndeni Fakude who introduced and groomed him through the programmes. “I was interested in the skills they promised to teach the youth without even paying. I wanted to make something out of my life and I showed interest. I was then taken to their district camps where we were taught about leadership, self-mastery, entrepreneurship skills, and much more,” said Nodolo. Later that year Nodolo became a mentor. In 2019, he was the facilitator who started teaching communities about the programmes.

He said some negative remarks pushed him to work even harder. In 2020, he won the Life Changers Award from Old Mutual. He is currently the youngest service provider in the province for Avbob. “I have benefited a lot from Social Development. Through the teachings of these programmes, I was able to start my own company called Fisoment Events. These achievements meant a lot to me. It was through these programmes that I was able to get closer to my dreams,” said Nodolo.

“We need to go out there and seek these free opportunities that will make us grow and reach our dreams. I believe that DSD programmes can help youth develop themselves including those who have been arrested before or drug addicts,” he said. MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said it was up to the younger generation to demand that leaders from government, businesses, and communities fulfil their commitments, and take action to better the lives of all. Khoza said it was fullfuling to see the public and private sector change the lives of the most vulnerable youths.

