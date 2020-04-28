KZN's best performing poor schools fear drop in results as online learning proves a failure

Durban - Attempts at using online learning at public schools in poor communities have failed, leading to fears that some of the best-performing schools in these areas may not do as well as they should this year. The last time most pupils in rural areas and some poor township schools learnt something was before schools closed in March, while those fortunate to have access to online learning continue with lessons at home. With no indication of when schools will reopen, teachers at disadvantaged schools fear the prolonged closure will have a negative impact on their results. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give an update on the areas of work in relation to the Covid-19 lockdown later this week after meeting with the National Command Council. Menzi High School is one of the province’s best-performing schools with a history of 100% matric pass rates. Dedicated teachers who usually hold extra classes after school, on weekends and during school holidays, fear they have not spent enough time in the classroom.

With the coronavirus outbreak preventing physical lessons, Menzi High, in one of uMlazi’s poorest communities, tried holding online classes during the lockdown, but failed.

Teacher Nosipho Mnguni said they tried using WhatsApp to continue with lessons, but not all pupils had smartphones or could afford data.

“We created WhatsApp groups where we hosted lessons to interact with the pupils, uploaded videos and homework, but the participation rate was too low.

"The reason is that the pupils come from extremely poor communities. These are pupils who come to school hungry. For them a smartphone and data is a luxury their parents can't afford,” she said.

Mnguni said the system was unfair to the large number of pupils who could not join online lessons.

“We've resolved that we'll go over the whole syllabus, starting from where we left off, when schools reopen, but that will rely on how much time we have. We fear there will be too much pressure on everyone this year. We will all have to do our best,” she said.

Despite a lack of resources, Sibonokuhle High School, in the Empangeni area, received awards for the Top Quintile 3 school (a disadvantaged school) and best school in science and technology at the South African Mathematics Foundation awards last year.

Teacher Nkosinomusa Msweli said the outstanding achievements were due to the extra time teachers spent in the classroom. “The online learning system did not work for us," she said.

University of KwaZulu-Natal education expert Professor Labby Ramrathan said the drive to online learning would reveal injustices in the country, although there were many other ways of learning to be used. "Books are still at their disposal,” he said.

