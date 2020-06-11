KZN’s declining dam levels spook Water and Sanitation Department

Durban - The Water and Sanitation Department is concerned about the declining dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal.

A weekly dam level report showed a decline in the province’s dam level from 62.2% last week to 61.8% this week.

As a result, the department has called on residents to use water responsibly.

In a statement issued by the department, they said Midmar Dam has decreased from last week’s 100,0% full capacity to 99,7% this week. This time last year, it was at 99,3%. Meanwhile, the Albert Falls Dam has taken a lower dip from 43,7% to 43,2%.

Inanda Dam also decreased from 88.8% to 88,2%. At the same time last year, it recorded 75,2%.

The Driel Barrage in the North Coast is at 98,7% from 100,0% last week.

The Wagendrift Dam located on the Bushman’s River, upstream of Estcourt remains above average at 100,1% from last week’s 100,2%.

The Goedertrouw Dam near Eshowe has also seen a decline from 55,7% last week to 55,2% this week.

“To assist communities with water challenges, the department has allocated 300 water storage tanks at the eThekwini Metro, with an additional 123 tankers. The Ugu District Municipality received more than 200 water tanks and 54 tankers to help with water refills. The uMzinyathi, Harry Gwala and Zululand Districts received 480, 350 and 212 water tanks, respectively,” the department said.

Last week the department said water levels in KZN declined to 62.2% from 62.6% the previous week.

The Umgeni Water Supply System with five dams is down to 74.9 this week from 75.4% last week.