Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

Durban - Being subjected to shoddy treatment and long queues, the elderly and management of old-age homes feel they have been let down by the health system. The elderly from one of the largest aged care homes in Durban, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said they had to sit in long queues for admission and medication dispensing. There were also delays in dispensing medication to homes, and they had to wait for long periods in every department, especially casualty.

There were no wheelchairs. Lifts were not working. No beds were available and when they were, they had little or no bedding.

They had been asked to hold drips while they waited for beds. There was inadequate seating, especially when they were sick, and they were asked to use chairs because there were no stretchers. And if they complained, they would be victimised by nurses.

This was the experience of people attending Prince Mshiyeni Memorial, Addington, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central, King Edward VIII, King Dinuzulu, Clairwood and McCord hospitals.

“Elders feel they have been let down by the health system. They tell me daily that most times they don’t want to go to a government hospital as they feel they won’t receive the treatment they require,” a manager from the aged care home said.

“They are terrified when they do go, as they’re made to wait in casualty for long periods ranging from overnight to an entire weekend, and are often sent back home with Panados.

“Nurses and doctors should be more empathetic to our elderly and treat them with more respect and dignity,” the manager said.

Joanne Herbst, the founder of The Elder’s Voice KZN, a non-profit organisation fighting for the rights of the aged, said she spent much time taking the elderly to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital and had many stories to tell.

Herbst said a woman suffering from abdominal pain and needing an ultrasound was given a doctor’s appointment for March25, 2020. Another elderly woman spent the night lying on a trolley without a blanket.

“The elderly go into hospital without bed sores and come out with them. When the patients have to be readmitted, the hospitals refuse to take them with bed sores,” Herbst said.

She believed the elderly should have access to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital because it was geared for the aged.

The Health Department said the elderly were among population groups who should be given priority at healthcare facilities at all times.

“In cases where this does not happen, or if any individual is unhappy with the level of care provided, the department urges such aggrieved persons to raise their concerns with either the public relations officer or chief executive (in the case of hospitals), or the operations manager in the case of clinics,” the department said.

All grievances were taken seriously, and facility management would always try to provide redress. If this failed, complainants should contact the Office of the KZN Health Ombudsman, Mboneni Bhekiswayo, by email: [email protected] or contact his office at 0333952111, the department said.

