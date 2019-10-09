Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said he was glad the trio had been arrested and would be given a chance to answer for their crimes.
The men, aged between 22 and 30, were arrested in Inanda, north of Durban, during an intelligence-driven operation by the Durban Flying Squad and Provincial Organised Crime Unit, said KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.
“Police also seized clothing and cellphones taken during the commission of crimes. In one incident, the men are accused of being involved in a robbery at a business premises in Pietermaritzburg,” Naicker said.
It’s alleged that on April 5, employees at a business premises on Church Street were attacked by a group of men and robbed of cash.