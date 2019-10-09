KZN's 'most wanted' robbers behind bars









Durban - THREE men linked to seven cases of business robbery in KwaZulu-Natal, and considered among the province’s most wanted, are expected to appear in court soon following their arrest on Monday. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said he was glad the trio had been arrested and would be given a chance to answer for their crimes. The men, aged between 22 and 30, were arrested in Inanda, north of Durban, during an intelligence-driven operation by the Durban Flying Squad and Provincial Organised Crime Unit, said KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker. “Police also seized clothing and cellphones taken during the commission of crimes. In one incident, the men are accused of being involved in a robbery at a business premises in Pietermaritzburg,” Naicker said. It’s alleged that on April 5, employees at a business premises on Church Street were attacked by a group of men and robbed of cash.

A case of robbery was opened at the Pietermaritzburg police station. The docket was later transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation, said Naicker.

“Detectives are also investigating their links to robberies committed in Umzinto, KwaDukuza, oThongathi, Mandeni, Port Shepstone, Pinetown and Maritzburg,” he said.

Community activist Des Moodley said this particular syndicate had been investigated for some time and two suspects were still at large.

“There’s a lot more to come with regards to this syndicate. These guys are from KwaMashu and Inanda, but operated all over the place, including Pietermaritzburg,” Moodley said.

He said the men were linked to other cases where betting stores were robbed.

Daily News