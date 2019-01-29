Durban - Emergency services are clearing the scene of a collision involving a minibus taxi on the R603 heading towards Adams College on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.



Robert Mckenzie, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, said a minibus taxi carrying passengers veered off the road and crashed down an embankment on the road heading towards Umbumbulu. Mckenzie said paramedics from EMS and private ambulance services responded to the scene.

"Paramedics treated fifteen patients at the scene. This included eleven children. All the patients were in a stable condition. They were taken to a local hospital for the further treatment they required. The cause of the crash will be investigated by the police," Mckenzie said.

In a separate incident, a truck carrying crates of beer had lost its load on the N3 South near the top of Townhill. This has caused a backlog of traffic.