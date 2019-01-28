Durban - Police have re-opened the highway to traffic on the N2 heading towards Higginson Highway and the M4 into Durban split after a protest on Monday disrupted early morning traffic. Traffic social media groups in KwaZulu-Natal said a group of protesters set alight refuse and tyres along the N2 near the M4 split into Durban causing traffic congestion and closing off the main arterial route.

Metro and SAPS arrived on the scene police and made concerted efforts to douse the flames and re-open some of the traffic lanes on the freeway. By this time traffic had been backed up into Isipingo and further along the N2 towards Prospecton. Traffic also affected uMlazi residents.

Pranesh Sewnunan posted on Facebook that protesters had set alight bags of dirt on the road and authorities were on scene clearing road and traffic was starting to flow again.

Carina DeWet Kotze posted on Facebook that her husband had left home for work but traffic was at a standstill past the old airport to Bluff and Durban



Daily News