The La Lucia Library in Durban North. Picture supplied

Durban - A mop-up operation is underway at the La Lucia Library and clinic after the premises got flooded with water on Thursday. Heinz De Boer, the eThekwini municipality ward 35 councillor, said there is a pipe replacement project in the La Lucia suburb.

This has caused a temporary disruption to the water supply while underground main water lines are replaced.

De Boer said the water supply was cut off to the library and clinic on Wednesday.

"The library has an activity room and what we suspect. is that someone who was using the activity room went to the bathroom not knowing that there was no water supply. The person opened the tap and when he or she noticed there was'nt any water coming out left without closing it. When the water supply was reinstated during the course of the evening it overflowed from the basin," De Boer said.

The library and clinic were damaged by the water and had to be closed.

Clean up operations are underway at the La Lucia Library in Durban North. Picture supplied





"I am not sure when it will re-open. It could take days. We are in need of extractor machines that people that can volunteer a water extraction," De Boer said.

