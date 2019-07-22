LA LUCIA residents are up in arms over constant water leaks that have led to damaged infrastructure in the area. Linzi du Preez, chairperson of the La Lucia Residents Association, said this was a long-running issue.

She said in the area of Woodbury Avenue, residents have made more than 20 complaints to the municipality in about six months this year.

Du Preez said some of the leaks were repaired, only for them to burst again a few weeks later. She said this as the municipality announced last Friday that certain parts of the area would be closed due to infrastructure upgrades tomorrow.

Another issue that was that roads were not immediately fixed after leaks were repaired, said Du Preez, adding that residents paid high municipal rates in the area and were not getting value for their money.

Former La Lucia councillor Heinz de Boer said this was an old problem, which also affected other areas, like Phoenix and eManzimtoti.

He said the problem was old infrastructure, like asbestos-cement pipes that were never replaced, and that new plastic pipes were not compatible with the old installations. De Boer said fixing the infrastructure would cost the municipality between R1billion and R2bn.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said he understood the frustration experienced by La Lucia residents. “We are trying our best to address it,” he said.

Mayisela said they were already moving with speed to repair pipes that had been damaged and that other areas were affected as well. He pleaded with residents to be patient with the city as it tries to address the problem.

Mayisela added that they took the matter seriously as water leaks were not only an inconvenience for residents, but were costly for the municipality.

IOL reported in 2014 that ageing infrastructure had resulted in the city losing about 23 million litres of water a day and it was expected that it would cost the city R300million every year for the next five years to fix leaks.

Daily News