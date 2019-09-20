Durban - The delays in building houses and eradicating informal settlements are due to lack of funding and legislative process, says the eThekwini Municipality. The city was responding to cries for housing from those living in transit camps in Isipingo, who blocked roads in the suburb with burning tyres on Thursday. The protest affected businesses in Reunion and residents in uMlazi, Lotus Park, Orient Hills, Malukazi and Ezimbokodweni, south of Durban.

According to Ward 90 councillor Sunil Brijmohun, residents from a transit camp on Mfundi Mngadi Drive (M35) and at the Pelgrim train station informal settlement were supposed to meet with the city’s housing officials but because of a change of leadership, the meeting did not take place.

“They feel they are being ignored again which is not the case. We hope to meet again before month-end to discuss and unlock housing projects in my ward,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city has prioritised the delivery of housing for the affected residents who have been pre-screened and registered.

“The delays are due to a lack of funding and legislative process that need to be complied with. Challenges with delivery and processes followed by the city were communicated to community representatives in a projects steering committee (PSC) meeting,” Mayisela said.

Speaking about housing projects in the city, Mayisela said they were in the process of calling for an environmental assessment study reflecting revised issues such as layout and sanitation requirements for projects. The location of housing projects was not disclosed.

“This and other documentation need to form part of the application for the environmental assessment study. A public participation process also forms a part of the study to inform and get community buy-in to the project before implementation.”

