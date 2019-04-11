The city proposed increases in the water 15% for residential, 15.5% for business and electricity 14,4% . File Image/ANA

Durban - THE lack of space in eThekwini’s City Fleet Western Workshop is having a negative impact on service delivery. The workshop deals with repairs and maintenance of the vehicles operated by the city. Malcom Joshua, the head of eThekwini City Fleet, said the facility, acquired in 2005, was not coping with the load of light and heavy-duty city vehicles needing to be serviced and needed an extension to cope.

Joshua told the human settlements portfolio committee that there was a need to expand the workshop by identifying properties in the area for acquisition.

He said funding had been provided for in the draft 2021/22 budget.

“The unit is seeking authority to identify suitable properties in the western region of the city for acquisition to expand the City Fleet Western Workshop.

“The existing facility is suited for servicing light motor vehicles and has only 12 car bays.

“We use two car bays to service trucks up to eight tons, while services for larger trucks are outsourced or redirected,” Joshua said.

“The plant is facing an increased demand which, based on the current capacity, cannot be fulfilled.”

Two other options the city had were to acquire an established workshop within the region to relocate to, or to find one close to the existing one to cater for the truck fleet.

The human settlements committee yesterday recommended that the real estate department advertise an expression of interest and undertake a cost benefit exercise to establish the best option.

Councillor Zamani Khuzwayo, the DA’s chief whip in the committee, said they supported the idea of extending the workshop.

“We believe that having enough space for the workshop will result in quick services, which will play an important role in speedy service delivery,” he said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi supported the extension and called for close monitoring of the City Fleet unit.

Daily News