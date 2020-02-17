Shabalala, the founder of the five-time Grammy-winning isicathamiya group, died in a Pretoria hospital after a long illness last Wednesday, while the group were touring the US.
Mambazo manager Xolani Majozi said the group’s members had submitted their passports to the Netherlands Embassy in preparation for a tour in August, and were waiting to get them back.
“We have confirmed that the passports will be back in their possession by Monday (today). We expect them to land on Thursday evening,” he said.
Majozi said the mutli-award winning group that has bagged several Grammy's had planned to return home later this year for the group’s 60th anniversary celebrations with the people of South Africa.