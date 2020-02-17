Ladysmith Black Mambazo will return home in time for Joseph Shabalala’s funeral









Joseph Shabalala at Suncoast, Durban back in his hey days. Picture: Marilyn Bernard. Durban - LADYSMITH Black Mambazo, including four of Joseph Shabalala’s sons, are expected back in the country on Thursday in time for his funeral on Saturday. Shabalala, the founder of the five-time Grammy-winning isicathamiya group, died in a Pretoria hospital after a long illness last Wednesday, while the group were touring the US. Mambazo manager Xolani Majozi said the group’s members had submitted their passports to the Netherlands Embassy in preparation for a tour in August, and were waiting to get them back. “We have confirmed that the passports will be back in their possession by Monday (today). We expect them to land on Thursday evening,” he said. Majozi said the mutli-award winning group that has bagged several Grammy's had planned to return home later this year for the group’s 60th anniversary celebrations with the people of South Africa.

Majozi said there were several pre-funeral activities planned to celebrate Shabalala’s life as a global icon and to give South Africans an opportunity to come together in various provinces to pay their last respects to the celebrated hero.

A memorial service open to all artists and citizens will be held at the Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre tomorrow from 11am, and the Durban leg of the service will be held at the Playhouse on Wednesday from 1pm.

The Joburg service will be held on Thursday at the Standard Bank Arena, and the funeral at the AG Magubane Stadium in Steadville, Ladysmith on Saturday.

Shabalala leaves his wife, Thoko, and six children.

Daily News