Ladysmith pupil’s love got his best friend through









Mosiyo Radebe, second left, who took care of his friend, Mandlenkosi Mbatha, who is a paraplegic, from Mzimela Secondary School in Ladysmith, received a special award at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre during the National Senior Certificate awards ceremony. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A young man who displayed humanity, love and the value of friendship received a special award at the National Senior Certificate awards ceremony in Durban on Wednesday. Mosiyo Radebe, 21, from Mzimela Secondary in Ladysmith, is the best friend of Mandlenkosi Mbatha, a paraplegic. Mbatha was among the top pupils selected to have breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria on Tuesday. Mbatha and Radebe met in Grade 10 and did matric last year. Radebe received the award for his good heart and deeds, pushing his friend in a wheelchair every day of school.

“His dad would drop him off at the gate, and I would take over for the rest of the day. I enjoyed doing that because he was my friend and we studied together, and we were always together.

“I felt like if I don’t help him, he might give up on his studies. He was my friend, and I was not going to give up on him,” said Radebe.

He shed tears when asked where he wanted to further his studies.

“I want to go to the University of Johannesburg. The problem is that I will be separated from my friend, and I do not know if he will cope without me.

“He is one of the top achievers, and he said he wanted to study through Unisa, so he can stay at home. I understand his decision because no one else understands him like I do,” said Radebe.

Premier Sihle Zikalala and Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they saluted the humanity, love and pure friendship shown by Radebe.

Daily News