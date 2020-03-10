Latest Wentworth shooting linked to drug turf war

Durban - THERE has been yet another shooting in Wentworth, this time on Lansdowne Road, and it is believed to be linked to a drug turf war. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant in the matter alleged that on Saturday afternoon he was in Lansdowne Road when he was shot in the right thigh by an unknown suspect. “The victim (in his fifties) informed police that his (16-year-old) nephew was also injured and taken to hospital. Charges of attempted murder were opened at Wentworth police station. The motive is unknown,” said Mbele. Wentworth Community Policing Forum chairperson Donovan Anderson said he believed Saturday’s shooting was linked to the ongoing drug turf war problem on that road. “Shootings on Lansdowne have been ongoing for some time now. This shooting is different from last week’s drive-by shooting. In Lansdowne Road, there’s a drug turf war going on. And people have been complaining about it. They are tired of it,” said Anderson.

He was referring to a drive-by shooting last Wednesday, when 21-year-old Alonzo Pearson was injured while walking from a tuck shop on Major Calvert Street.

This was apparently not linked to the drug turf war.

According to ward councillor Aubrey Snyman, the man shot on Saturday sustained a wound to his leg; the teen was injured on his cheek.

Snyman said they were just two more casualties in the drug turf war crossfire on the corner of Lansdowne and Silvertree Roads, an area known as “the Barracks” in Wentworth.

Last month, Heidi von Schaffer survived a gunshot wound to the head. Snyman said the elderly woman was another casualty in the drug war residents of the barracks were caught in.

He said that Schaffer was still in hospital. “We’ve had meetings about this issue.

“In fact, I have just come out of one now. The very senior police officers were also going to meet as the area has become a hot spot.

“Senior police officers need to step in to stop the killings, especially of the innocent people caught in the crossfire,” said Snyman.

He said “very urgent and stringent measures” were needed to address the matter.

Daily News