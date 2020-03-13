Law enforcement is not the only solution to Wentworth's drug turf war

Durban - AS FOUR casualties of a drug turf war in Wentworth recover from gunshot wounds in various Durban hospitals, an expert from the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said law enforcement was not the only way to address this issue in the area. ISS researcher Richard Chelin said the issue needed a holistic approach looking at specific dynamics that included the source of the drugs, the gangs and corruption within the local police. “Sometimes the reason why law enforcement doesn’t always work is because some are in collusion with the gangs. We need to find out why people turn to gangs and drugs. Is it the lack of opportunities? The issue requires a holistic approach addressing the social underlying issues which have led people to gangs and drugs,” he said. According to Community Police Forum chairperson Donavan Anderson, the situation in the area had become worse over the past two years with more innocent people becoming casualties of the drug war which began 15 to 20 years ago. Last Saturday, on the corner of Lansdowne and Silver Tree roads two people were shot at, at the bus stop. A man in his fifties was shot in the leg and his nephew, 16, in the cheek.

Three days before this, Alonzo Pearson was shot in a drive-by shooting on his way back from a local tuckshop on Major Calvert Street. He is recovering in hospital.

A month before this, Heidi von Schaffer survived a gunshot wound to the head, also on Lansdowne Road.

Anderson said he has been living in the area for over 40 years. “Now the shootings have become random with no regard for innocent life,” he said.

He said that the Lansdowne Road drug war was ongoing and that at the flats there was more drug activity than in the residential parts of Wentworth.

“The flat people get more involved in this, the young people get roped into a life of drugs. I think this is due to unemployment and they are looking for a quick fix,” said Anderson.

He said after meetings with the cluster and provincial police commanders measures had been put in place to address the issue, which included more police vans and a task team not from Wentworth.

Ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said the police were seeking more resources from the cluster commander.

