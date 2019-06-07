Police at the scene of the murder where Kalvin Periasamy was gunned down.Picture by Motshwari Mofokeng

Durban - Investigations into the murder of Phoenix Bloods gang boss Kalvin Periasamy are underway said police on Friday - and are pleading with members of the public to allow investigators to do their work. Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said, Periasamy,30, was walking in the parking lot in Gateway Shopping Mall when he was shot by unknown suspects at 10 am on Thursday.

"He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. We cannot comment further on the case as it may jeopardise our investigation," Gwala said.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Durban North SAPS.

Gwala requested everyone to allow the police to work unhindered and not to interfere in the investigation.

Periasamy owned mini-bus taxis and tow trucks in the Phoenix suburb. He was also out on bail for a murder that he had two others allegedly committed in 2016.

Periasamy was a well known underworld figure in Durban and at the time of his death was standing trial for alleged drug dealing.

Police had raided his home and businesses in January 2018. A large quantity of drugs and money was found.

While its too early for police to find the motive behind his death, Periasamy had become embroiled in a tow truck and an Avanza transportation dispute where he encroached on other operators business territory.

Allegations are that his tow trucks had been creeping into the Durban Central Business district towing territory. He was also allegedly planning to control the movement of passengers in the Avanza transportation sector in Phoenix.

He was already extorting several Avanza drivers who have set passenger loads to call centres in Durban North and uMhlanga from Phoenix.

A gruesome picture of his body lying on the floor, between two parked cars, is being widely circulated on social media.

Blood poured out from a wound to his head. A pool of blood is around his body.

Periasamy was wearing a black shorts and T-Shirt.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Daily News