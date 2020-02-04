Durban - Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Edgewood campus were suspended on Tuesday after students went on the rampage on Monday and torched a a kitchen next to a lecture hall.
It is the only campus where the academic programme has been suspended, UKZN spokesman, Ashton Bodrick said.
He said protesters committed acts of arson and damaged property on the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses on Monday night and in the early hours Tuesday morning.
"At the Pietermaritzburg campus, protesters threw stones and bottles at vehicles on a public road and set fire to a guardhouse as well as a kitchen - attached to a student examination hall. Fire and Emergency Services managed to extinguish the fire. The exam hall did not catch alight. At the Westville campus, protesters set fire to a section of the gymnasium and a mobile office. University Risk Management Services (RMS), Public Order Policing, SAPS, and Emergency Services worked throughout the night to safeguard the campuses and apprehend suspects," he said.
He added that police are investigating all incidents of assault, destruction of property and arson.