The civic supersivor at the Scottburgh Home Affairs office, Nosipho Mkhupheka, 52, is the latest viral star after a Facebook post was shared more than 11 000 times thanking her for her service after she assisted a group of people past her working hours. Mkhupheka regularly goes outside to check how long the lines are and greets people.

I applaud Nosipho Mkhupheka as a shining example of the service that could and should be delivered by other public service employees. Mkhupheka is evidently one in a million and deserves all the plaudits which come her way, and also deserves a suitable reward for her efforts.

Perhaps the government, and the Home Affairs Department in particular, could take her on a roadshow to demonstrate to other employees what true public service is about.

I’m afraid I have to take office manager Rana de Bruin’s lament that the negative stereotype of Home Affairs workers is undeserved, with more than just a pinch of salt.

Problems with information technology notwithstanding, the stereotype has been earned, what with staff ignoring clients to attend to matters on their phones and other rude, uncaring behaviour which has been documented, and often on camera.

Mkhupheka is a rarity, which is why she is being showered with the attention she is receiving.

De Bruin also says that “there are many offices doing what Nosipho is doing”. Well, certainly not at your office, because all your employees - except for Mkhupheka - clocked out at 4pm on the dot, leaving 40 people outside, some of whom must have been waiting for hours, in the lurch.

So please spare us your pity party.

Home Affairs staff are demoralised because people complain about the bad service they render. People don’t complain about good service. Improve your service levels, people will complain less and morale will improve.

Daily News