OPINION - Decent, law-abiding, tax-paying motorists are put through “taxi terrorism” each and every day. All their usual reckless, arrogant, and vulgar behind-the-wheel behaviour is well-known.

It is now the norm on all major roads across South Africa to see taxi drivers driving on the wrong side of the road during rush-hour traffic. I have encountered them on several occasions, hurtling towards me as I travel in the opposite direction.

They are now so brazen, and they get angry and abusive if you refuse to pull over or off the road to let them through.

One wonders why nothing has been done to address the madness. I have witnessed them drive around corners on the wrong side of the road, and it is only a matter of time before we start tallying up bodies. They also drive up the filter lane or on the wrong side of the road at every traffic light and bore their way in front of the waiting lines of traffic at the lights.

There can only be three reasons why taxi drivers have been allowed to behave in this manner for so long:

1. The taxis are owned by police.

2. The police are “collecting” from the drivers to turn a blind eye.

3. The police have given up and basically thrown in the towel.

A focus should be placed on why, seemingly, the police and minister of Transport are doing nothing to meaningfully address and arrest this highly visual and tormenting issue.

The brakes need to be swiftly and permanently drawn on taxi terrorism, otherwise we, the tormented victims, will continue to suffer.

