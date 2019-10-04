An eThekwini Municipality press release of October 2 - “Public warned not to bribe City officials to fast-track services” - is laughable.

Has the supposed head of revenue management, Peet du Plessis, ever applied for a revenue clearance certificate?

Had to wait more than a year for as simple a primary school task as collating the billing information for the property transaction in question for three months?

Then after a year, when the attorney, notary or conveyancer finally receives it, found it’s laced with errors like incorrect account numbers, names and addresses?

You receive it after a year owing to claims about service supply meters not being read for a year and only being estimated, or a meter being changed and not captured by incompetent clerks, or the wrong rates category captured for the property, or, best of all, approved building plans being in the hands of the citizen yet unapproved on the city’s side, owing to by-law irregularities after an inspection.

How does the citizen have an approved building plan on hand with the city’s seal of office?

Turning to Durban metro police, the lovers of bribes. Indeed it’s not all officers.

One can have one’s day made when a taxi driver bribes the metro officer with R5 in view of a taxi full of passengers.

How about receiving a parking fine within two minutes of parking anywhere in the city by the idle 2019 metro recruits, who are afraid of the criminals who rob citizens, but capitalise on citizens who come to the city for a few minutes?

Bribes are inevitable. Be it for fast-tracking municipal services, or obtaining a tender, job or permit.

They are non-negotiable in the eThekwini Municipality and operate as the council’s informal economy.

Thando Dlomo

KwaMashu

Daily News