Jonathan Annipen.

OPINION- I delivered a scathing debate in response to the erroneous report relating to the new approach to informal settlements upgrading and the eradication of transit camps in the city. The Minority Front believes that “home ownership is the first step toward economic transformation and is a true sign of emancipation from social injustice, poverty and inequality. The reality is that people need proper homes.” Upgrading informal settlements does not deal with the real issue of housing constraints, the increase in transmittable diseases due to overcrowding and other tensions which exist between social groups such as the devaluation of properties which are situated near by such settlements. People deserve better.

It is good and well to develop areas and provide schools, clinics and provide economic opportunities to those living in these areas but it will only be a matter of time before these facilities are vandalised and the opportunities become unsustainable. What is required he said “is progressive thinking and a deliberate effort to spark change. This can only be achieved if we put proper measures in place that will afford people an opportunity to possess their own properties. First time homeowners, youth, persons with disabilities, widows and single parents should be prioritized.”

Arguing that there is enough skill, resources land and intellectual capacity in the city, than to shamelessly give people tin shanties and makeshift homes and then appease them by occasionally building more communal ablution facilities and standpipe water facilities. I challenged city officials to get out of their offices and onto the ground, saying that “they are detached from reality and have pipped dreams that are unachievable without monitoring and evaluation.

The Minority Front has, for a long time, asked for the development of a home owners register and a categorized housing list. These he said would avoid fraud and corruption and would help structure budgets and time frames. “Instead what has been given is an innumerable amount of excuses, lack of accountability, exercises of fiscal dumping, an untouchable housing developers cartel, tender fraud and a department that has been fraught with incompetence and corruption.”