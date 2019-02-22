The government departments and the Eskom board need to walk the talk on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments during the recent State of the Nation Address and effectively implement short-, medium- and long-term goals to address Eskom’s problems. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

The future of Eskom is important to every South African as it affects not only the economy, but education, transport and health care. According to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the power utility has massive structural, operational and financial problems and therefore the Eskom board has agreed to bring in external engineers and auditors to get to the bottom of the crisis. I ask why there are no experts among the many thousands of people working at Eskom to attend to the anomalies. It is strange that such a bloated and overpaid workforce has no internal specialists.

Nevertheless, the government departments and the Eskom board need to walk the talk on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments during the recent State of the Nation Address and effectively implement short-, medium- and long-term goals to address Eskom’s problems.

Challenges such as reducing operating costs, managing the huge debt, the poor management of the supply chain system, improving maintenance and quality of workmanship, and finding ways to collect tariffs from non-payers and generating alternative income.

By thinking ahead, the Eskom board of directors will be able to address the serious problems that the state-owned power utility is facing.

Daily News