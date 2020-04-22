LETTER: Exorbitant hikes will burden eThekwini communities already economic strain

OPINION - The Daily News front page article “Anger at city’s proposed budget” needs a response. This calls for all ratepayers to engage with one voice in regard to the increases. Will the eThekwini municipality have the gall to inflict upon its loyal citizens spectacular increases of 6.9% in in rates, 9.9% in electricity, and 9.9% for water and sewage? With strict measures in place hindering economic activity and most socially responsible institutions looking for creative ways to mitigate the financial effects of the virus, it would be tragic if the municipality were to go ahead with these exorbitant well-over-inflation increases to further burden communities. I cannot believe the city stated that the increases are realistic and affordable. These contemplated increases, with no real and constructive attempts to alleviate the hardships of our community, fly in the face of the unselfish gestures made by our President and the cabinet, and indeed the spirit of the South African nation at this time.

If these plans of the municipality proceed, it will earn the contempt of every single citizen, which it deserves. We need the leadership in our municipality to become more visible and accessible during these trying times. We need our leadership to show up and to work with our communities so that we can collectively get past this pandemic.

Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights

