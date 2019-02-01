Biker Humarah Assan does not feel oppressed wearing a hijab. Picture: Supplied

World Hijab Day, in its seventh year with the motto “Breaking Stereotypes, Shattering Boundaries”, calls on women to experience a day in the life of a hijabi. For those who have not heard of the movement, New Yorker Nazma Khan is the mastermind behind World Hijab Day, which was penned on February 1, 2013.

The day is not just about wearing hijab, but serves as an opportunity to put yourself in the shoes of a hijab-wearing woman.

With the rise in Islamophobia, such as the hijab and other religious clothing being banned in some countries, Muslim women who wear hijab are disproportionately targeted by hate crimes.

The hijab has drawn much controversy, especially among lawmakers in countries across Europe wanting to ban the head covering, citing it as a symbol of oppression.

However, nearly every religion requires both men and women, in some fashion, to dress modestly.

The idea is not to convert anyone to Islam, but rather to spread cultural awareness by teaching non-Muslims about the significance of the headscarf.

It is also intended to build empathy by giving participants a chance to experience the discrimination that hijabis face every day - from unwelcome stares to outright hostility and violence.

World Hijab Day is intended for women to be given the freedom to express themselves as Muslim women, regardless of their professions, and be given the right to practice religion without harassment, embarrassment and profiling.

Nasrine Akoob

North Beach