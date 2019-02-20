Rescuers work to rescue a newborn baby from a drain in Newlands East. Picture Se-Anne Rall

Durban - In the bin, in the drain and in the toilet, newborns are simply flung away like sanitary pads. These little gifts of life should be cradled in their mothers’ arms and feeling their mothers’ warmth and love, not dumped like dirt and left for dead. There was joy in Newlands East when a baby girl was eventually pulled out alive from a drain, but anger that a mother could be so heartless (Daily News, February 12).

It was the second time in as many weeks that a newborn was thrown away in Durban. Let’s not find excuses for this unnatural behaviour. It’s murder and no matter what mitigating circumstances there could be, they cannot be absolved from this most atrocious of crimes.

They could have given their babies up for adoption. Teenage girls need guidance and education about the consequences of sleeping around.

Like abusive parents, these mothers should be treated harshly by the law. They should be barred from bearing children again.

