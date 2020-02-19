OPINION - Former president FW de Klerk is suffering from hubris and a lapse in memory.
He seems to have forgotten to read the UN resolution about apartheid being declared a crime against humanity.
The whole world gave kudos to De Klerk for his “brave” steps in making the groundbreaking announcement on February 2, 1990 unbanning the ANC and the release of Nelson Mandela.
The resulting Nobel Peace prize was an international recognition for his efforts.
However, every time he gives an interview, he puts his foot in his mouth.