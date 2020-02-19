LETTER: 'It's time for De Klerk to shut up'









Former president FW de Klerk. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) OPINION - Former president FW de Klerk is suffering from hubris and a lapse in memory. He seems to have forgotten to read the UN resolution about apartheid being declared a crime against humanity. The whole world gave kudos to De Klerk for his “brave” steps in making the groundbreaking announcement on February 2, 1990 unbanning the ANC and the release of Nelson Mandela. The resulting Nobel Peace prize was an international recognition for his efforts. However, every time he gives an interview, he puts his foot in his mouth.

No white person will understand the hurt apartheid caused to the millions of black South Africans.

A cruel, long and painful social engineering policy was visited on millions, all in the interests of white supremacy and nationalism.

The pure terror unleashed on the majority of citizens was a terrible cross to bear.

Had Mandela not extended the hand of reconciliation, De Klerk and his minions would have been rotting in some prison cell.

It’s time for De Klerk to shut up!

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News



