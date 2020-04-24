LETTER: Officials who steal from the poor must be jailed

OPINION - With a sleight of hand and some careful crafting, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an all-encompassing stimulus package. The R500 billion allocation is a lot once it reaches its intended recipients. It will come as a big relief for businesses and the poor during these hard times. Kudos to him for upping the social grants, a much-needed relief for those who are in dire straits, as well as for paying a grant to those who are unemployed. However, there may be some problematic issues over the distribution of these funds.

How does one control the rogue elements who will do their damnedest to steal from this package?

Unscrupulous councillors continue to steal from the poorest of the poor. Sadly, many councillors can’t be trusted to do the right thing.

How in God’s name do they take away food parcels from the needy and hungry?

It goes to show that NGOs are the proper vehicle to channel food aid because supply chain management appears to be a useful tool for stealing.

How does one explain allegations of blankets for the poor costing more than R700 each, when it could be obtained directly from the manufacturer for under R300?

Under the guise of Covid-19 relief, emergency purchases by the state are being used by officials to make family and friends richer by doing corrupt deals.

Ramapahosa’s warnings to these corrupt councillors and officials must be met with stern action.

Talk is cheap, Mr President. Please set some examples.

These disgusting miscreants must be jailed.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News