Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - In five years, we will still be the same: a failed state. We will still have service delivery protests, load shedding, a weak rand, capital flowing out, extensive and pervasive looting, an increase in unemployment. President Cyril Ramaphosa will make no difference. The problem is systemic and bigger than Ramaphosa. The reason why nothing will change is that there are far too many contradictions in the system.

The first is that our state is not structured along lines of growth, but along lines of rent seeking. We are not a nation of entrepreneurs; we are a nation of rent seekers, consumers and middlemen. B-BBEE is an additional tax on investment and drives capital away. You cannot make investors or entrepreneurs out of people by giving them free shares or contracts; you can only make consumers and middlemen out of them.

The second is that you cannot have service delivery and AA. The only way to have service delivery is to scrap AA. All government institutions are dysfunctional because of AA. The third contradiction is that the ANC says we are a mixed economy, but you cannot mix capitalism and socialism.

And saying that a state sector and a private sector is a mixed economy is a straw man argument. A state sector is there to mitigate market failure, not to own the means of production. The fourth contradiction is that you cannot solve inequality, unemployment and poverty. Inequality contradicts the other two targets. You can either have equality through Marxism, socialism and communism, or reduce unemployment and poverty via capitalism. The fifth contradiction is that you cannot give people free houses without jobs. They will sell or rent the houses to buy food.

Naushad Omar Athlone, Cape Town

Daily News