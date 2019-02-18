A large chunk of medical aid contributions is spent on non-health-care costs, including considerable payments to trustees. File image: IOL

Durban - The lucrative earnings of medical aid scheme trustees must be called into question. A large chunk of medical aid contributions is spent on non-health-care costs, including considerable payments to trustees.

On some medical schemes, trustees get up to R40 000 or more to attend board meetings yet many are unfit and have no record or skills that are important for the scheme’s board.

There is little money for members’ benefits. The prices of medical scheme premiums continue to rise, and still members are expected to supplement the cost of certain procedures or medications out of their own pockets.

Benefits increase by 2-3%, meaning patients have to buy gap cover and make co-payments, while trustees’ fees, salaries and perks go up by 12% a year. How many scheme members know how much is paid for trustees’ meetings?

Medical scheme members are unable to make informed choices in the selection of health products (insurance, services and products) due to a lack of transparency in the health-care sector. Medical aids pay billions of rand a year to brokers and administrators and to cover non-health-care costs, but end up denying medication to people and pay for the bare minimum.

They should be held accountable by the Council for Medical Schemes and the Competition Commission.

We will soon reach a point where most medical scheme members will not be able to afford contributions for the cover they need, paying exorbitant costs for basic health care which they could obtain at public hospitals for a fraction of the cost.

Daily News