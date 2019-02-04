Hundreds of Phoenix residents held placard demonstrations against what they called dictatorial action by the eThekwini Municipality in their struggle to save sports fields from being confiscated for use by business magnates. The demonstrations were held at a time when thousands participated in the Kavady prayer services.

The ceremonies in Phoenix were held with a tinge of sadness because the organisers could not use Redfern sports field, which they had used for the past 29 years.

The Phoenix Thamizh Prathanay Kazhagam, a temple with more than 1500 devotees, was forced to use the local school grounds and Stoneham ground because the Redfern field had been destroyed by business concerns with the connivance of the so-called democratic municipality.

We have been informed that the Redfern and Stoneham sports fields are destined for compact housing.

It is blatantly unfair that a decision has been made to take away all the grounds in units 10, 11 and 12.

As far as we are aware, there has been no consultation with the community and even the councilor for ward 52, Boxer Zulu of the ANC, is unaware of these grounds being taken away.

We have two temples and four soccer clubs in our area - where are people expected to carry out their spiritual obligations or play soccer?

It seems that the authorities have overlooked the social cohesion that takes place at our fields by taking our sports fields away.

Currently teams from KwaMashu and Inanda use the grounds regularly for training, mainly because of the safety they enjoy both during the day and night.

Phoenix is being turned into a concrete jungle and this will aggravate the social and drug problems engulfing the area.

Our spiritual and environmental rights are being undermined by the authorities taking away our open spaces.

We have been made promises by political leaders, but they have not acted to save our sports grounds.

We appeal again that the authorities overturn their dictatorial action in depriving us of our fields.

Phoenix residents believe they have been discarded and neglected by the democratic organisations and leaders.

If nothing is done to re-assure the people, we will demonstrate our power during the forthcoming elections.

Akesh Teeruth

Stoneham Ratepayers’ Association

Daily News