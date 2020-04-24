LETTER: President Cyril Ramaphosa is a true leader. Now must make sure we don't get recaptured

OPINION - The wait was worth it. President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke like a true leader, resolute and clear as to what is the best course of action to save South Africa. No opioid-laced words during his clinical address. Phase one, the lockdown, bought him time to study the beast through isolation and confinement. Strong immediate action at the time, as painful as it was, worked.

There were missteps on the part of the army and the police, but have no fear, South Africa is a country premised on the principle of the rule of law.

Let’s forget the mistakes and focus on what options are available to the captain of the Titanic in a sinking ship, how best to refloat it while keeping it operational.

My view is that he must make sure that South Africa does not get recaptured by wrongdoers and evil predators.

As a start, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to ensure that corrupt officials go to jail as quickly as possible.

The R500billion package must be properly audited.

The Phase 2 plans to phase in the reopening of businesses will be critical and bring with them fresh hope. I was somewhat disappointed, though. I expected president Ramaphosa to slash his bloated Cabinet to fund some of the R500bn stimulus package that he announced.

Here was an opportunity to save South Africa money going begging.

There are things Ramaphosa can do now to save money and reignite the economy.

He could have announced the immediate closure of wasteful state-owned companies like SAA.

He could immediately hand over the SA Post Office to Postnet, for example, and retain a share.

But he has not done that.

Instead, South Africa will be borrowing money from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, among other organisations.

Still an eternal optimist.

Everything will be okay.

Saber Ahmed Jazbhay Durban

