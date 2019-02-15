Pupils at Sans Souci protest in support of the teacher who was caught on camera slapping a pupil. Picture: Supplied by WCED

Durban - Against the background of the altercation at the Sans Souci Girls’ High in Cape Town, I believe it is time that all stakeholders in a child’s life meet and talk. While I condemn acts of vulgarity, abuse, anger and discrimination in all forms, some pupils are becoming extremely difficult to handle.

Teachers as trained professionals are expected to teach, offer pastoral care and behave in a skilled, professional manner to pupils who are unresponsive and disruptive.

I am not painting all pupils with the same brush, but the reality in the classroom and in schools is different to what parents see of their children’s behaviour or work ethic at home.

It is problematic to teach pupils who do not want to study, but it is almost unmanageable to teach someone who thinks they know it all. There need to be regular programmes for teachers to engage with pupils who come from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds and face challenges such as absent parent syndrome and abuse, and who come from poverty-stricken homes.

Simultaneously with the retraining of teachers, there should be workshops for parents on how to support their children’s school work and literacy. I am of the firm opinion that every teacher wants the best progress for every child under their care - and not just for the sake of their own performance evaluation.

Daily News