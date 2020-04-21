Daily NewsNewsKwazulu Natal
A Checkers food truck was looted in Bishop Lavis on Monday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
LETTER: Social unrest is around the corner if we don't end this lockdown

OPINION - The DA’s John Steenhuizen’s sentiments with regards to him having been opposed to an extension of the Covid lockdown are 100% correct.

It is no longer a question of keeping people alive by the lockdown, but more a question of keeping people alive by opening up the economy and allowing people to work and feed their families. People will die from the virus, yes, but this is inevitable. 

The question is how many more will die from starvation, diet deficiency, TB and HIV as the authorities focus solely on the coronavirus.

Social unrest is around the corner unless this lockdown ends at the end of April. Hundreds of schools have already been trashed with people making off with computers, cabling, window frames etc. 

Why? Because it’s something to sell in order to buy food and other essentials for their families. 

Attacks and burglaries on bottle stores are taking place not because they are a bunch of drunkards looking for alcohol to consume, but because they will have something to sell to buy food and stay alive.

So, yes, people will indeed die from this deadly virus as this is a given, based on events in other parts of the world, but at the end of the day it’s up to every single individual to protect him or herself by wearing a mask, gloves and by maintaining social distancing. 

Those who don’t play the game may well pay the price with their lives, but those who abide by the rules as we go forward will live to see another day.

Colin Bosman Newlands

