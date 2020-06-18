LETTER: Statues of racists are living memorial to pain and suffering
They fail to understand that these stand as living memorials to the pain and suffering they were responsible for and that they are a source of anguish for the ancestors of those directly affected by their actions, many of whose lives are still impacted on by those actions.
Those statues must be removed from places of prominence and kept in museums if they must be preserved. Keeping them in plain view only serves to glorify the horror they visited on helpless fellow human beings.
If they remain in plain view, they must be accompanied by a plaque which explains to the viewer in no uncertain terms what the person depicted was responsible for.
Something along the lines of: “Here stands the mass murderer Leopold II of Belgium, responsible for the deaths of 10-15 million innocent Congo civilians. Under his rule, people had limbs cut off for not meeting rubber collection quotas. Belgium owes much of its wealth to the atrocities committed under Leopold II’s rule.”
Only in such circumstances would it be acceptable to keep a statue of such an individual in a public space.
Or else why not also keep statues of Hitler, Gaddafi and Hussein up in public?
K MOONSAMY Durban
