LETTER: Wholesale onslaught on Hinduism a worry

OPINION - With reference to the letters headed “Stop posting offensive stuff on faiths” (Daily News, May 11) and “Intolerance shall not be tolerated” (May 19), I take this opportunity of commending the Hindu Unity Movement in its approach on sensitive matters such as this.

Mischief-making targeted at cultures, religious practices and stuff offensive to all faiths by individuals and groups cannot and should not be tolerated under any circumstances. There should be respect for all religions.

As a Hindu, I am most concerned at the wholesale onslaught on Hinduism by all and sundry. People seem to have no respect for Hindu culture, practices and traditions that stretch far back in time.

What was described as mythology has now been proven to be true. Just as Sanathan Dharma is based on truth, so is the outlook of all Hindus.

There is nothing in our Holy Scriptures that attacks other people or religions. We do not claim that Sanathan Dharma is the only religion that leads you to God.