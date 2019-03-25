DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the launch of the DA North West elections manifesto in Potchefstroom. Photo: DA Twitter

OPINION - The letter by Terry Lloyd in Friday's Daily News, where he pledges the support of himself and his family to the ANC, refers. It is very important to note that we do not have direct presidential elections in this country. We elect political parties, and have no guarantee that the individuals who lead them remain in power.

It is a trend that ANC presidents, with the exception of Nelson Mandela, have been ousted before the end of their term and replaced with their deputies. Lloyd’s support for Cyril Ramaphosa could very easily become the same support that will see David Mabuza ascend to South Africa's presidency.

The relationship that South African voters should be worried about is not the one between the EFF and the DA. The DA has been clear that it will not compromise its principles where we govern, and that we merely work with other parties who can assist us in delivering better services and effective governance to our voters.

Far more concerning is the increasingly cosy relationship between the EFF and the ANC, who have both made it clear that they're fond of the idea of amending the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation.

This should terrify any South African who is committed to constitutional principles.

The idea that giving Ramaphosa a greater majority will fix this country's problems is ludicrous. He's had a 63% majority, as has the ANC, for some time now. Things are only getting worse.

This country needs a strong opposition that can become a new government, and that hope rests with the DA alone.

Nicole Graham DA Caucus Leader, eThekwini