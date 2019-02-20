Businessmen say they find it difficult to speedily renew licences for their trucks at the eThekwini-run uMhlanga, eManzimtoti and Verulam licensing stations due to the risk of carrying large amounts of cash. File image: IOL

Durban - Transport company owners have complained about the lack of provision for electronic payments at municipal vehicle licensing centres, saying they are being exposed to the risk of being robbed. The businessmen say they find it difficult to speedily renew licences for their trucks at the eThekwini-run uMhlanga, eManzimtoti and Verulam licensing stations due to the risk of carrying large amounts of cash.

Yaga Govender, a Verulam businessman with a fleet of 68 trucks, said it had become time-consuming to renew licences as customers were not allowed to pay with cheques in excess of R1 000 that are not bank-guaranteed.

“We run a fleet of vehicles and it's a nightmare to carry huge sums of cash to the licensing office as they do not have a facility for an EFT process, neither do they have a card facility. Our staff are at great risk undertaking this process in such a volatile economy and with the lurking criminal element,” Govender said.

“We have to send a staff member to get an estimate first. They have to follow the queue and then go to the bank to get a guaranteed cheque,” he said.

Govender said it took their employees three to four hours to get the estimated cost and they then had to return to complete the process, again following the queue.

He began engaging with the provincial Transport Department four months ago, requesting its intervention, and a meeting between the parties has been promised.

Govender pays between R18 270 and R30 000 per truck for licensing, depending on its load capacity.

“Just this week it took me two days to renew licences for three trucks. Technology has reached the stage of artificial intelligence, but the department cannot see the wood for the trees to improve its systems.

"Most of the trucking companies have registered their vehicles in the Mpumalanga province due to inefficiencies in our province’s systems and getting a huge discount on fee structures,” he said.

Another businessman, who asked not to be named, said his driver was robbed of cash withdrawn for truck licences in Verulam late last year.

“These stations under the municipality expose themselves to armed robbers - in fact, all the parties involved in this are at risk if this is not resolved,” he said.

Transport Department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said they would have to look into the reasons why municipal centres did not make provision for electronic transactions and would have to see how they could address the businessmen’s concerns and speed up service delivery.

He said the department’s licensing stations at Pinetown, Rossburgh and Umbilo accepted card payments.

Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the municipality was an implementing agent for the Transport Department.

“I can confirm that the uMhlanga, Verulam and eManzimtoti motor vehicle licensing offices fall within the eThekwini Municipality and are agents for the Department of Transport.

"We are unable to provide what the people want because 91.45% of the money generated goes to (transport), so the department perhaps has to provide a solution as the money is banked on a daily basis,” Sewpersad said.

Daily News