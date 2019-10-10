Durban - A 78-YEAR-OLD Westville woman had her ring, which had sentimental value, pulled off her finger during a house robbery.
The woman had been watering plants in her garden on Tuesday when a Toyota Corolla with four men suddenly drove into her driveway, said provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.
Her son, who did not want to be named, said the men broke open the driveway gate.
“My mother ran into the house. While attempting to lock the gate behind her, they kicked in the door and pushed her to the ground. They held her face-down,” he said.
He said one stood over her with a gun, repeatedly saying “lie down, Gogo (grandmother)” throughout the 10-minute ordeal. The three others ransacked the house, emptying out the contents of drawers and cupboards.