Light go on at Woodhurst Park, after Chatsworth community's six year battle with city
The Woodhurst and Chatsworth Community Police Forum (CPF), Woodhurst Crime Watch and the ward councillor have been fighting for new lights since lights in the park were vandalised and cables stolen in 2013/14.
Chairperson of the Woodhurst Crime Watch, Suren Ganapathie, said that last week a resident was mugged in the middle of the park, and domestic workers and other residents passing through had also been robbed.
Ganapathie said the park was left in darkness, which invited vagrants and criminals to loiter and sleep there. As a result, theft of items from properties along the park began to increase. Although properties close by were fenced and had adequate lighting, residents were left vulnerable, with criminals lurking in the dark.
Ganapathie said it had been nearly a six-year “back and forth” with the municipality and councillor to get lights installed.
“This week we noticed that they had installed new lights. I’m so happy,” Ganapathie said.
“I was chairperson of the CPF for a few years and even as chairperson of the Woodhurst Crime Watch, I continued with this fight.”
Councillor Tony Govender said although the lighting was only sporadically lighting up all the hot spots, they were grateful that the municipality finally gave them much-needed lighting.
“It’s so disappointing that it took so long but it’s better than it was,” said an elated Govender.
Daily News