Lightning strike kills four in KZN









Durban - FOUR people died after being struck by lightning during the weekend's storms in northern KwaZulu-Natal. This was according to a preliminary report by the uMkhanyakude municipality on Sunday as its disaster management teams were still on the ground assessing the damage. Spokesperson Mdu Dlamini said the figure could rise as he was made aware of a family home in Jozini that was struck by lightning. "At this stage we are not sure how many people died at the home belonging to the Dlamini family," he said. He said in Mkhuze it was reported that a group of five people were walking together when they were struck by lightning. "Two of these people died instantly while the other three are still critical in hospital," said Dlamini.

He said in Jozini two other people died after being struck by lightning and two high schools were damaged by the storm on Friday.

The SA Weather Service had issued a severe weather watch warning for the storms that began on Friday.

Dlamini said the municipality, and Department of Human Settlements would assist families whose homes were damaged by the storms.

He said the municipal disaster management team was still to compile a final report of damage and the number of people who had died.

Dlamini said their preliminary report was that wards 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9 were affected by the storm.

Ward 5 councillor Bonginkosi Mahaye said 300 to 400 homes in his ward and four schools, Makhonyeni, Sthembiso and Mbhajana Primary Schools as well as Mkhonjeni High School, were damaged.

Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was made aware of the storm damage. “(It) is making arrangements for alternatives for pupils when they write today,” said Mahlambi.

The Department of Co-operative Governance said the four who died were Mxolisi Mthembu, 14; an unnamed member of the Dlamini family aged 19, Nhlakanipho Ndlovu and Bheki Zulu.

