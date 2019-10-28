This was according to a preliminary report by the uMkhanyakude municipality on Sunday as its disaster management teams were still on the ground assessing the damage.
Spokesperson Mdu Dlamini said the figure could rise as he was made aware of a family home in Jozini that was struck by lightning.
“At this stage we are not sure how many people died at the home belonging to the Dlamini family,” he said.
He said in Mkhuze it was reported that a group of five people were walking together when they were struck by lightning. “Two of these people died instantly while the other three are still critical in hospital,” said Dlamini.