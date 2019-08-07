File image.

Durban - Resident living in the shadow of uMfolozi Game Reserve want the provincial government to intervene before their cattle are wiped out by animals which have escaped. “After the cattle is gone, we will be next. We we need some sort of intervention,” said a resident who would not be named fearing victimisation.

After eight of 10 lions which escaped three weeks ago were re-captured on Tuesday, it appeared that five more had recently escaped.

On Monday morning, residents woke to find a donkey had been killed and eaten by what they assume were lions or wild dogs that had escaped from the reserve.

On Sunday, residents spotted five lions roaming around their homes. The escapes came as Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife pledged that a new fence would be built.

“They always say there’s a fence coming, but it never comes,” said the resident.

They want the new fence to be built on the reserve’s side of the uMfolozi River.

“Their fence is in our village so the animals can drink from the river, but this is the crux of matter: spring is around the corner and the river will overflow and the fence will be washed away,” the man said.

The man said his family had lost 12 goats which had been eaten last month.

“These were just the ones we found; there could be more out in the field that are dead, but we are too afraid to go looking. Last week, my sister and other ladies went to fetch water from the river and they ran back home after finding lions there. We will find ourselves in a situation where we have people who go to the river to get water and then they will disappear,” he said.

Area councillor Nhlanhla Mthembu said while the game reserve had a programme to compensate those who had lost livestock, it was a futile exercise.

“If my cow that was killed was valued at R10000, I get compensated about R7000 and I can’t buy a cow anywhere for that amount. At home we had a pregnant cow that was killed and we were told we would not be compensated for the calf which the lions pulled out of the mother and left on the ground,” he said.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said its fencing would be replaced soon, and those who had lost cattle would be compensated after investigations.

Daily News