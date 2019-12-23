Parent associations and the Department of Education have welcomed the move.
KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) acting chief executive Bheki Radebe said there was confusion regarding the KZN Liquor Licensing Act 6 of 2010, which permits taverns and bottle stores to be located no closer than a 500m from schools, churches, mosques and temples.
In October, the Daily News reported that despite more than 200 residents from Seaview and surrounding areas supporting an objection to a proposed bottle store opening 368 metres away from Seaview Primary School, the KZNLA had granted it. And residents living close to Sarnia Road near Rossburgh and Hillary lodged an objection to a proposed bottle store opening near Seaview Primary School.
In the objection, residents cited the degeneration of the area as one of their concerns.