Liquor outlet confusion over proximity to schools to be resolved









Confusion about just how close to schools and religious institutions liquor outlets can be established is expected to be cleared up when authorities propose legislative amendments in coming weeks. Picture: Pexels Durban - Confusion about just how close to schools and religious institutions liquor outlets can be established is expected to be cleared up when authorities propose legislative amendments in coming weeks. Parent associations and the Department of Education have welcomed the move. KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority (KZNLA) acting chief executive Bheki Radebe said there was confusion regarding the KZN Liquor Licensing Act 6 of 2010, which permits taverns and bottle stores to be located no closer than a 500m from schools, churches, mosques and temples. In October, the Daily News reported that despite more than 200 residents from Seaview and surrounding areas supporting an objection to a proposed bottle store opening 368 metres away from Seaview Primary School, the KZNLA had granted it. And residents living close to Sarnia Road near Rossburgh and Hillary lodged an objection to a proposed bottle store opening near Seaview Primary School. In the objection, residents cited the degeneration of the area as one of their concerns.

According to the KZNLA the bottle store would be 368m from Seaview Primary; 305m from the Seaview Congregational Church; 530m from the RMC Church; and 291m from the Madressa and Seaview Musallah Mosque.

Before granting an application, the authority had to be satisfied that the proposed premises were not located within 500m of any religious or learning institutions.

Despite the close proximity to the school, churches and mosque, the KZNLA said a 500m circumference equated to a 78.6m radius.

The authority uses 78.6 as a measure to consider applications as derived from a 2016 Shoprite Checkers Supreme Court of Appeal judgment against the Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) and the KZN Liquor Authority. The judge found inconsistencies in the interchangeable use of the words circumference and radius in the legislation and ruled that the radius of a 500m circumference is 78.6m.

Radebe said the KZNLA and the EDTEA had met recently to review the legislation to propose amendments.

Daily News