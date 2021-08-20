List of chemicals razed in Durban factory during looting leaked, but firm remains tight-lipped

Durban - AN alleged United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse chemicals list has been leaked, however there are rumours that it might not be the correct list. The Daily News could not authenticate the validity of the list because UPL did not respond to questions sent on Wednesday.

The Daily News is in possession of the alleged list of chemicals which went up in smoke at the UPL warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, last month during the week-long unrest in parts of the province. The list, called UPL Cornubia – FINAL Product Volumes and Classification_05-08-2021, is also titled privileged and confidential. It has 724 products on it, which include herbicides, insecticides, surfactants, biocides, reactants, adjuvants, fungicides, markers, dyes, seed treatments, fumigants, antifoam, plant nutrition, solvents, sterilisers and others. Some of the products include atrazine, chlorpyrifos, deltamethrin, cypermethrin, dicamba, paraquat, ammonium acetate, glyphosate and dimethoate.

Research revealed that these chemicals can cause short and long-term health effects. Acute effects include stinging eyes, rashes, blisters, blindness, nausea, dizziness, diarrhoea and death, while chronic effects include cancers, birth defects, reproductive harm and neurological and developmental toxicity. DA eThekwini councillor Rory Macpherson said they heard through reliable sources that the test results from the water samples were back from the UK but were concerned about why the results were held back and not released. “The DA is disappointed that no independent tests were taken and we are reliant on UPL providing these results. It’s urgent that we get the full original results,” Macpherson said.

He said they were still unclear whether or not UPL went through a full environmental impact assessment to store the level of toxins that has now come to light, and there was no independent assessment of whether there were sufficient safety measures in place. “We are also disappointed that we haven’t seen an original manifesto of what the pesticides and poisons are that they kept, to date there are only copies. What would be the right thing for the public to see is a dated one – the original manifesto dated on Friday before the fire happened,” he said. Macpherson said they needed to know what long-term and short-term risks there were for those who breathed the air, and those of animal and marine life.

“It really is a disaster and we’re not getting any positive news at all. We’re upset, we’re annoyed.” He said it seemed there was no assistance from UPL for those affected, no counselling, no third party or representative from UPL that he knew of, no resources were made available to have people tested and provide medical assistance. Macpherson added that they were committed to uncovering the truth of what really happened and they would continue to try to get the relevant information and provide it to the public.

Makro Cornubia, which is next door to the UPL warehouse, was also affected. Massmart Group corporate affairs senior vice-president Brian Leroni said Massmart engaged external advisers on the matter on July 19. “One result of this advice was that we procured the services of independent air quality, occupational hygienist, toxicological and food safety specialists who have provided specialist advice regarding actions required to ensure the safe re-opening of Makro Cornubia,” Leroni said.

“The results of the various tests indicated that no air quality or occupational risks were present. In addition, the eThekwini Municipality provided Massmart with recommendations that needed to be fulfilled prior to opening the store.” He said they also disposed of perishable goods, changed air filters and deep-cleaned the store and its precincts. Afterwards they re-opened the store in line with the municipal directive and scientific test results. Environmental and occupational health specialists continue to test air and water quality at regular intervals. Earlier this month, Parliament’s portfolio committee on environment, forestry and fisheries conducted an oversight visit to assess the environmental impact of the UPL Chemicals warehouse fire. There were presentations by all parties and a joint task team is expected to complete its preliminary report by the end of the month and provide preliminary recommendations.