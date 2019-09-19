File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A Merebank businessman and an Isipingo pastor were hijacked, robbed and tied to a tree when they responded to a job opportunity near Manguzi a border town with Mozambique. The businessman, who did not want to be named, said he wanted to create awareness around the robbery so others do not fall victim. He has a fencing and general maintenance company in Durban. He said they received a call from a potential client stating that he opened a bed and breakfast near Jozini and would like the company to put up fencing.

He said the caller offered to pay them a deposit on arrival and the other amount once the job was done. The pair left on Tuesday morning to Jozini to measure the place and give a quote.

Tony Govender, an eThekwini Ward 70 councillor, sent out a voice note on WhatsApp to warn business people that have contract work out of Durban close to Jozini and Mozambique border.

eThekwini municipality councillor Tony Govender sent out the following message to business owners. Audio: Supplied





“It was a hijacking set up. When they arrived they met a person who was going to take them to the business. En route they were stopped by a group of guys carrying guns. It was a gravel road in a secluded area. They were bundled into the back seat of the bakkie, " Govender said.

The businessman and the pastor were told to take off their shoes. They were tied to a tree for about an hour. They held guns to their heads from 9 am to about 4 pm. The men demanded they reveal their banking details and passwords. They withdrew money from one of their accounts. During the ordeal, two other people were also brought to the spot. They were also robbed. They arrived from Pietermaritzburg and Gauteng.

The vehicles of the businessmen from Pietermaritzburg and Gauteng were spared. The men were made to walk to a nearby main road under the watchful eye of the robbers. They were told to get into their vehicles and drive home. They drove off with the Durban businessman’s bakkie which was vehicle tracked entering Mozambique.

Govender said he was contacted by the Provincial Task Team shortly after the voice note went viral.

Govender said Manguzi SAPS are investigating and there are attempts to bring back the vehicle.

KwaZulu-Natal Police media centre did not respond to questions from the Daily News at the time of publishing.

