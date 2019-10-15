Durban- It is unlikely that there will be fireworks at Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering charges, a leading analysts has foreshadowed.
Thabani Khumalo, a political analyst, said he doubted there would be any new revelations from the case.
Khumalo said looking at previous experience from the Judge Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture where he appeared, people did not expect much from him.
It would be a similar case on Tuesday he said.
It was also unlikely that he would accuse ANC colleagues of anything during the trial as it would open him up to slew of lawsuits he said.