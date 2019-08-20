AN appointed has collected more than 80 bags of dead fish, and there are many more to remove, with fish still floating in the river.

Durban - The Environmental Affairs Department has promised to take steps if it is proved that negligence or violations of legal obligations led to the spillage of vegetable oil and caustic soda into the Msunduzi River, in Pietermaritzburg. Villages downriver of the spillage - Mlaba, Nkanyezini and Mboyi - have reported losing livestock, and community members are concerned that more animals will die.

The spillage took place at Pietermaritzburg vegetable oil manufacturing facility Willowton Group on the afternoon of August 13.

According to the company, a vegetable oil storage tank collapsed, and in the process brought down an adjacent tank. Two other tanks were slightly damaged. One contained sunflower oil and the other contained diluted caustic soda.

One of the people who lost a number of goats, Mhlawenkosi Mngomezulu, said their livestock had no other source of water than the affected river and this disaster had happened close to their grazing fields.

“We received messages about the spillage on Wednesday, August 14, in the afternoon. On Tuesday I noticed that there were a few goats that did not come back from the fields. On Wednesday, after being alerted by other community members, I went to look for them, but it was too late,” said Mngomezulu.

He said two goats were found dead next to the river and another had drowned.

“This has made our lives difficult because we cannot let the animals roam freely. They need to be guarded all the time as we have to make sure that they do not go to the river.”

Mngomezulu said they were still waiting for an explanation of their predicament from those responsible.

Simon Mthethwa said some of the cattle that died had had calves, whose survival they now feared for.

“I live about 500m away from the Msunduzi River. When I went to check the status of the river this morning, there was a dead cow next to it. It was a shock to find out from community members that more livestock had died because of the toxic water,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old shepherd drowned while trying to catch a dead fish floating on the water at a nearby village.

The Willowton Group released a statement on August 13, saying the company was concerned and committed to dealing with the incident. It said it had pro-actively engaged with all parties to expeditiously resolve the matter.

“Willowton deeply regret the occurrence and are doing everything possible to contain and remediate the affected environment. The incident is under investigation to understand the cause of the collapse. A full report and assessment will be made to all the relevant departments that we are working with once the investigation has been completed.”

Questions regarding the progress of remediation would be answered today, said Willowton Group’s David Sweidan.

Environmental Affairs acting spokesperson Nathi Olifant said the process of cleaning the river - being handled by the department and Umgeni Water - was continuing.

“The department is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. It’s a 14-day waiting period, as we have to conform with the law. The offender, as required, contains the impact, remediates and reports as required when such incidents occur. If it’s found that any violation/negligence on the part of the offender led to the environmental damage, we will take the necessary steps, as guided by Section 30 of the National Environmental Management Act.”

