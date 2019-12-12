Durban - THE Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), as well as other provincial stakeholders, have warned of the possible long-term effects of load shedding, particularly getting a bad reputation among international travellers which could see tourist numbers drop in KwaZulu-Natal.
This was according to Brett Tungay, chairperson of Fedhasa in the East Coast including KZN and the Eastern Cape, who said the smaller establishments would be hardest hit.
“It would be places that don’t have full generator backup and this would see only the main hotels booked. International tourists, who have read and heard about load shedding, will always ask if you have adequate generators when enquiring about bookings,” Tungay said.
He said restaurants were worst affected because keeping generators running for long periods was not an option for some and this affected food spoilage.
Tungay, who runs a small resort, paid R2 000 for his generator and said it used more than R500 worth of fuel an hour.