Audit firearm stockpiles in South Africa say lobby group Gun Free South Africa. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Durban- Lobby group Guns Free SA calls for the auditing of firearm stockpiles after firearms, grenades and ammunition went missing from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) base. Last week, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said in response to written parliamentary questions by the Freedom Front Plus that 58 weapons, 8000 rounds of ammunition and 36 hand grenades were stolen or lost in the past three years. The theft of weapons and ammunition at military barracks was rife.

One of the big concerns for GFSA is the poor stockpile management of weapons by the state agencies responsible for weapons storage and use – primarily the SAPS and the military said Adele Kirsten, Director of GFSA.



Kirsten said South Africa’s most recent crime statistics show that serious and violent crimes have again increased, with guns overwhelmingly used to kill, injure, threaten and intimidate.

"A shocking 41.3% of murders and 59.5% of aggravated robberies in 2017/18 were gun-related. The vast majority of these crimes involve handguns: Between 1999/2000 and 2013/14, handguns were used in 94% of murders and 97% of aggravated robberies," she explained.

Kirsten said a key contributor to the state’s lack of accurate data is a history of poor stockpile management.

"The authorities need to know exactly who owns what weapon/s for which purpose at any given time to reduce the risk of leakage and criminal use of guns. An assessment of how many guns there are in South Africa shows that there is no consistency in the figures available, which leads to the conclusion that the state, not even the Registrar of the Central Firearms Registry (CFR) – which is mandated to keep firearm-related records – can say how many guns and gun owners there are in the country,"Kirsten said.

She calls on the government to audit stockpiles regularly, rectify records held by the Central Firearms Registry and Identify obsolete/redundant firearms for destruction.

Daily News